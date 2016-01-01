Dr. Chae Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chae Ko, MD
Overview
Dr. Chae Ko, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic510 Recovery Rd Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 592-2682Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Concentra Urgent Care - Elm Hill2531 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (615) 240-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chae Ko, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871721563
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.