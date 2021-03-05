Overview

Dr. Chae Han-Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Han-Chang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.