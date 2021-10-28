See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. Chae Ha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chae Ha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Ha works at Desert Orthopedics in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Orthopedics
    1303 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 388-2333
  2. 2
    Desert Orthopedics
    1315 NW 4th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 548-9159

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spine Fracture Treatment
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 28, 2021
    Lisa Markle — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chae Ha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841262342
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ha has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

