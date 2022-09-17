See All Other Doctors in Glenview, IL
Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (242)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from John Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Prodromos works at Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Glenview in Glenview, IL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Glenview
    1714 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9462
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Bonita Springs
    9400 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 204, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9463
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Illinois Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Centers - Chicago, Lincoln Park
    4700 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 242 ratings
    Patient Ratings (242)
    5 Star
    (217)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 17, 2022
    very knowledgeable and great results.
    Fernando V. — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • English, Greek, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1265477699
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School - Massachusetts General Hospital|Harvard/Massachusetts General
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il|Rush Presbyterian St. Lukeâ€™s Medical Center
    • University Of Chicago|University of Illinois Chicago
    • John Hopkins University School Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadwick Prodromos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prodromos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prodromos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prodromos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prodromos speaks Greek, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    242 patients have reviewed Dr. Prodromos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prodromos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prodromos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prodromos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

