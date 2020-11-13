See All Pediatric Urologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Plaire works at Childrens Urology Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Urology Associates
    2031 McDaniel St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 850-7582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Childrens Urology Associates - Las Vegas
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 114, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 344-2301
  3. 3
    Children's Urology Associates
    6670 S Tenaya Way Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 323-8991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Children's Urology Associates
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 344-0731
  5. 5
    Childrens Urology Associates - Henderson
    1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste D Bldg B, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 344-0712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Great experience. He took very good care of my infant son.
    — Nov 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104816248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadwick Plaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plaire has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plaire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

