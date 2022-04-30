See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (103)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Leo works at SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
Ovarian Cysts
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 103 ratings
Patient Ratings (103)
5 Star
(100)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1841527504
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jersey Shore University Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cape Coral Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Chadwick Leo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leo works at SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leo’s profile.

103 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.