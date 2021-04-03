Dr. Huggins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadwick Huggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chadwick Huggins, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Huggins works at
Locations
Heart Care Waters Ave4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 273-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Chadwick Huggins, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina
- University of North Carolina
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Huggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.