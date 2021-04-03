Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaldson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD
Dr. Chadwick Donaldson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Scripps Clinic4044 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 849-4469
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Dr. Donaldson is one of the most caring doctors I've encountered over the past couple of years. In October of 2020 I was assaulted and suffered multiple facial injuries. Dr. Donaldson had to perform surgery to reposition my right eye and repair my right nasal passage. Dr. Donaldson was very thorough in explaining the procedure and what I should expect. The result of my surgery is amazing, I couldn't be more satisfied with the outcome and the care that I have received. Thank you Dr. Donaldson!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891743910
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Ctr San Diego
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Loyola University of New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
