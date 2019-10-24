See All Psychiatrists in Merced, CA
Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD

Psychiatry
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5200 N LAKE RD, Merced, CA 95343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 228-2273
    Chavez Gonzalez Psychology Associates PC
    790 W Shaw Ave Ste 280, Fresno, CA 93704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 540-8431

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 24, 2019
All I can say is Dr. Burgdorff is a kind, caring professional with a great disposition and who truly cares. He loves his work, is knowledgeable, and will go out of his way for patient needs and best interest. His dedication and communication outside of the scheduled office visit is highly commendable. He utilizes the latest electronic records/communication technology and has a nice office too.
About Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982800033
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Burgdorff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burgdorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgdorff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgdorff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgdorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgdorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

