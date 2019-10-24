Dr. Burgdorff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD
Overview
Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merced, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Locations
- 1 5200 N LAKE RD, Merced, CA 95343 Directions (209) 228-2273
Chavez Gonzalez Psychology Associates PC790 W Shaw Ave Ste 280, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 540-8431
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is Dr. Burgdorff is a kind, caring professional with a great disposition and who truly cares. He loves his work, is knowledgeable, and will go out of his way for patient needs and best interest. His dedication and communication outside of the scheduled office visit is highly commendable. He utilizes the latest electronic records/communication technology and has a nice office too.
About Dr. Chadwick Burgdorff, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
