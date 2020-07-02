Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD
Overview
Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama|University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Robbins Plastic Surgery2201 Murphy Ave Ste 407, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7523
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a breast cancer survivor, I am grateful and blessed to have had Robbins Plastic Surgery team because they are AWESOME and they all Rock! Dr. Robbins is a professional and his staff are angels! Breast cancer diagnosis was scary but Dr.Robbins and his team are a God-send of smiles and professionalism and treat YOU with only the best possible outcome and I'm thankful for my great looking breast.
About Dr. Chadwell Robbins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750596979
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama|University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center|University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.