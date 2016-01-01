Dr. Chadrick Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadrick Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Chadrick Cross, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
La Grange Oncology Associates4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (855) 288-7874
Alexian Brothers Medical Center800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 593-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Chadrick Cross, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942533070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.