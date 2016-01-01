Overview

Dr. Chadrick Cross, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.