Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and Shannon St. John's.
Dr. Richeh works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
-
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
- Shannon St. John's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Richeh?
Dr. Richeh is the best Endocrinologist in Texas. he has helped me for the last 4 years and thanks to him my A1c dropped from 13 to 5.7% with minimum medicines and proper diet program. he is thorough, friendly and very knowledgeable yet humble. he takes care of me like family and I recommended him to all my friends and family
About Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
- 1710214218
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metablolism
- Internal Medicine Residency
- Internship, First Year Of Internal Medicine Residency Program
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richeh works at
Dr. Richeh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richeh speaks Arabic, French, German and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.