Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and Shannon St. John's.

Dr. Richeh works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center
    120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 658-1511
    Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia
    102 N Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 658-1511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
  • Shannon Medical Center
  • Shannon St. John's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pharyngitis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyneuropathy
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Addison's Disease
Adrenal Cortex Diseases
Adrenal Crisis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Insipidus, Neurogenic
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Generalized Obesity
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Growth Hormone Receptor Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Encephalitis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Male Hypogonadism
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Disease
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postpartum Thyroiditis
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Tremor
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Richeh is the best Endocrinologist in Texas. he has helped me for the last 4 years and thanks to him my A1c dropped from 13 to 5.7% with minimum medicines and proper diet program. he is thorough, friendly and very knowledgeable yet humble. he takes care of me like family and I recommended him to all my friends and family
    Sean Lancaster — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French, German and Spanish
    • 1710214218
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metablolism
    • Internal Medicine Residency
    • Internship, First Year Of Internal Medicine Residency Program
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Damascus Univ. School of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadi Richeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richeh works at Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center in San Angelo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richeh’s profile.

    Dr. Richeh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Richeh speaks Arabic, French, German and Spanish.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Richeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

