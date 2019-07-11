Overview

Dr. Chadi Kaba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kaba works at Attleboro Surgical Associates Inc. in Attleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.