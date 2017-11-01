Dr. Dib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadi Dib, MD
Overview
Dr. Chadi Dib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6601 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best heart Dr. I have ever been to. He got my blood pressure under control in one visit
About Dr. Chadi Dib, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790903581
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
