Overview

Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Queens Medical Center

Dr. Eaglin works at Psychotherapy in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercedes O. McGowan, Ph.D.
    1579 The Greens Way Ste 18, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 373-0659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750599833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Queens Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eaglin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eaglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eaglin works at Psychotherapy in Jacksonville Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Eaglin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaglin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaglin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

