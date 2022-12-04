Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD
Dr. Chadd Eaglin, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Queens Medical Center
Mercedes O. McGowan, Ph.D.1579 The Greens Way Ste 18, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 373-0659
all of these reviews need to realize that Dr. Eaglin is not a therapist! i agree he can be a little dry, but i think that his vault of medicinal knowledge makes up for it. i had a terrible reaction to a medication, and Dr. Eaglin ordered the genetic testing that helped me find out i have an intolerance to all antidepressants!!!! he is a god send. he worked with me to find the perfect medication. he is very receptive to feedback and is a wonderful doctor.
- Queens Medical Center
- Psychiatry
