Pediatric Gynecology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD is a Pediatric Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Ray works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates
    810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904

Gestational Diabetes
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Yeast Infections
Gestational Diabetes
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Yeast Infections

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 06, 2020
Dr. Ray is truly God sent. He is both knowledgeable and personable. I was sick for over a decade, and had gone to several doctors an undergone multiple surgeries, but none of them could figure out what was wrong or how to make it right. Dr. Ray performed one test and prescribed one pill, and I am better. He even helped me have a healthy baby despite AMA. He takes his time, he explains things clearly, and he is honest. I highly recommend him if you need someone exceptional.
Adrienne - Augusta, GA — Nov 06, 2020
  Pediatric Gynecology
  21 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1902832728
  Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
  Augusta University Medical Center

Dr. Chadburn Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Ray works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ray's profile.

Dr. Ray has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

