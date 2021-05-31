Dr. Chad Zooker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zooker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Zooker, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Zooker, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Baltimore2700 Quarry Lake Dr Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 377-8900
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Lutherville1312 Bellona Ave Ste 302, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 377-8900
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, OrthoMaryland - Owings Mills4 Park Center Ct Ste 102, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 377-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have appreciated Dr. Zooker for providing his expertise each time I visited the center. His manner allows for questions while stating the facts in plain language. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Chad Zooker, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306027263
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- Union Memorial
- Union Memorial Orth/Union Meml Hosp
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University of Maryland College Park
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zooker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zooker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zooker has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zooker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zooker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zooker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zooker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zooker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.