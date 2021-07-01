Dr. Chad Zender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Zender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Zender, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Zender works at
Locations
University Hosp Otolrngy/Hd Nck3909 Orange Pl Ste 4600, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 896-1880
UC Health Barrett Cancer Center234 Goodman St # Area, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8400
University Hospital ENT Inst960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2835
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zender is a class act. He is smart, patient and sets the bar in the area of head and neck cancers. His nurse is Katrina and she goes above and beyond call of duty.
About Dr. Chad Zender, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zender has seen patients for Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.