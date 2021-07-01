Overview

Dr. Chad Zender, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Zender works at University Hosp Otolrngy/Hd Nck in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.