Overview

Dr. Chad Zehms, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zehms works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Hilton Head Island, SC and Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.