Dr. Chad Zehms, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Zehms, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center2502 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3300
Optim Orthopedics - HHI25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 305-7717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optim Orthopedics - Bluffton16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 201, Bluffton, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Zehms ordered an MRI and with results at hand, patiently answered all of my questioned and explained my options in detail. He is very friendly and professional and I felt comfortable and confident in his assessment of my issues. His nurse Ashley is the BEST, she is helpful, above and beyond, and appears to love her job. The entire experience was impressive. I return in 6 weeks after PT...stay tuned.
About Dr. Chad Zehms, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1770557571
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- Med Coll of WI
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Zehms has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zehms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zehms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Zehms. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zehms.
