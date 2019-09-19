Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zatezalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD
Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
The Zatezalo Group6110 Executive Blvd Ste 615, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
He is wonderful! he saved me from a very likely eyestroke with a occular pressre of 43. He is candid, funny and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Chad Zatezalo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861603524
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst U Miami
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
