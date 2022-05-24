Dr. Chad Yucus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yucus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Yucus, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
NorthShore Medical Group2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Nowadays, it’s becoming harder to find a doctor one can trust in the mainstream conveyor medicine. However, Dr, Yukus surpassed all our best expectations with his caring, thorough and knowledgeable expertise. One doesn’t come often across such a dedication to a patient’s health as is given by Dr. Yukus. Thank you!
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Neurology
Dr. Yucus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yucus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yucus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yucus has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Tremor and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yucus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yucus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yucus.
