Overview

Dr. Chad Wotkowicz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Wotkowicz works at Lahey Institute of Urology at Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH and Dover, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.