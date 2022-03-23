Dr. Chad Whyte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Whyte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Whyte, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Whyte works at
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm4242 Farnam St Ste 500, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (208) 676-8321
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have had cluster, ice pick and migraines almost daily for 30 years. He's the only one who solved the problem. Headache free now. Very attentive and supportive and thorough doctor.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1427222959
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
