Dr. Chad Whited, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chad Whited, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Whited works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Ear Nose & Throat Center
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 454-0392
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Office
    4315 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 444-7944
  3. 3
    NW Austin Office
    4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-5562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Chad Whited is extremely gifted and talented! He is warm, friendly, professional, informative, and knowledgeable. When I first met Dr. Whited, I could not speak. My voice was completely gone. Other doctors turned their backs, saying they could not help. My condition was called Reinke’s Edema, a severe vocal cord swelling that steals your voice and makes it difficult to breathe. It is frightening and debilitating, and I was in trouble! Much to my surprise, Dr. Whited assured me he could help! He did surgery immediately and then continued to carefully monitor my care, and offered suggestions to improve the quality of my voice. I am delighted to say, that three months later, my voice was completely back, and I could breathe normally, speak normally and enjoy life again. I will be eternally grateful to Dr. Whited and his wonderful staff for the great care and kindness they showed me. He truly was a miracle worker and I will never forget the wonderful doctor who changed my life!
    Sandy F — Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Whited, MD
    About Dr. Chad Whited, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255575817
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Whited, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whited is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whited has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whited has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whited works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Whited’s profile.

    Dr. Whited has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whited on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Whited. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whited.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whited, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whited appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

