Dr. Chad Whited, MD
Dr. Chad Whited, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Childrens Ear Nose & Throat Center3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-0392Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office4315 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-7944
NW Austin Office4515 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 100, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 346-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Dr. Chad Whited is extremely gifted and talented! He is warm, friendly, professional, informative, and knowledgeable. When I first met Dr. Whited, I could not speak. My voice was completely gone. Other doctors turned their backs, saying they could not help. My condition was called Reinke’s Edema, a severe vocal cord swelling that steals your voice and makes it difficult to breathe. It is frightening and debilitating, and I was in trouble! Much to my surprise, Dr. Whited assured me he could help! He did surgery immediately and then continued to carefully monitor my care, and offered suggestions to improve the quality of my voice. I am delighted to say, that three months later, my voice was completely back, and I could breathe normally, speak normally and enjoy life again. I will be eternally grateful to Dr. Whited and his wonderful staff for the great care and kindness they showed me. He truly was a miracle worker and I will never forget the wonderful doctor who changed my life!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255575817
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
