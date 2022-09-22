Overview

Dr. Chad Whited, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Whited works at Austin Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.