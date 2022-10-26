Dr. Chad Webster, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Webster, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Webster, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs8055 CLUB PKWY, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 309-7700
-
2
Mid-South Foot and Ankle Specs76 Capital Way, Atoka, TN 38004 Directions (901) 309-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am speaking from a position of many years of successful treatment of my feet. A curly headed foot and ankle specialist is dedicated to teaching his patients the importance of the feet in the total care of the body. And do not forger heart health and how the feet may be the window for heart health because of their importance in the scheme of total treatment. This is why I give Dr. Webster the highest recommendation on the scale
About Dr. Chad Webster, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1144220666
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webster works at
Dr. Webster has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.