Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Weber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital, Soin Medical Center and Wayne HealthCare.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
1
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
2
Orthopedic Associates - Greenville732 Sweitzer St, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 425-1568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Ryan White
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I've been struggling with 2 bad knees since 2017. From old ACL and meniscus tears to bad arthritis. I went through all the PT, steroid injections, draining the fluid from my knees. I had the nerves burnt in both knees a couple times and l also had gel injections when my insurance would cover them. All because no orthopedic surgeon would operate on me because of my weight. They all told me to exercise in one breath, then the next breath say but we know you can't exercise because of your knees. I fully understand how important it is to lose weight. I understand the worries and complications that can arise with a high BMI. I educated myself and I was willing to take the chance to have new knees. With all that said, DR Weber and his amazing staff, listened to me, told me what to do and did my first knee replacement. I'm less than a month out of surgery, almost completely healed and walking without any aide. My flex is measuring at 117 and my extension is 0. Thanks, Dr Weber!
About Dr. Chad Weber, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407078413
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Orthopaedic Hospital
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center / School of Dentistry
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.