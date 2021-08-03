Dr. Chad Watkins, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Watkins, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chad Watkins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Watkins Foot and Ankle Clinic914 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 805-4317Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- PHCS
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins is very professional and always explains my options well. He's assisted by a caring and friendly staff with an office that is extremely cleanly.
About Dr. Chad Watkins, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174514194
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA HOSPITAL
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.