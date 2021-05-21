Overview

Dr. Chad R Thompson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Champaign Dental Group in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.