Dr. Chad Tarabolous, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Tarabolous, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Three Rivers Medical Center.
KDMS Tri State Hematolgy/Onclgy617 23rd St Ste 19, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 325-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Three Rivers Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023271913
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Tarabolous has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarabolous accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarabolous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarabolous has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarabolous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarabolous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarabolous.
