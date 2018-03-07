Dr. Chad Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Swan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Swan works at
Swan Surgical - Gallatin405 Steam Plant Rd Ste 102, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (629) 219-7842
Swan Surgical - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 200A, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 845-4359
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Swan has saved my life twice. In 2016 I was diagnosed with a lung cancer in my right lung. Dr Swan assured us that he could remove the cancer. And he did I am still to this day cancer free. Last week my left lung collapsed I was in the ER begging for them to get Dr Swan. The Dr on call put in a chest tube but was not able to re-inflate my lung. I was laying in the holding bay and get a phone call. It was Dr Swan explaining what procedure he was going to use. Who does that? DR CHAD SWAN.
- 26 years of experience
- St Joseph Hospital|St. Joseph Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan works at
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.