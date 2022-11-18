Dr. Chad Smalley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smalley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Smalley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Thomas S Templeton MD2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Gunbarrel Office7480 Ziegler Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 697-8729
Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics4725 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 624-2696
Associates in Ear Nose and Throat1949 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Smalley was very personable! He explained my condition and the options for treating it. I appreciated his direct conversation.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Orthopaedic Residency
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Centre College
Dr. Smalley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smalley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smalley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smalley has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smalley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Smalley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smalley.
