Overview

Dr. Chad Shelton, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at Physicians Pain Services in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.