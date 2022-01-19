Dr. Chad Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Shelton, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Pain Services4800 Mexico Rd Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 442-5035Tuesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday2:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
SSM Health1055 Bowles Ave Ste 202, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 326-7821
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
Dr. Shelton is an excellent doctor. After 14 years, I finally found a doctor with the skills to relieve pain. The procedures are quick with minimal pain and he is a nice person.
About Dr. Chad Shelton, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194758938
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest University
- Forest Park Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.