Dr. Chad Secor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Secor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Secor, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Secor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Secor works at
Locations
-
1
Stanley S Chmiel Psc4003 Kresge Way Ste 227, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-3342
-
2
Baptist Health Louisville4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
-
3
First Urology Psc2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 560, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 893-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Secor?
I have always had a positive experience with Dr. Secor and his support staff. He took the time to answer my questions and listened to my concerns. I never felt dismissed. The waiting period was minimal. I highly recommend Dr. Secor.
About Dr. Chad Secor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- 1225038177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Secor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Secor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Secor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Secor works at
Dr. Secor has seen patients for Nosebleed, Otitis Media and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Secor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Secor speaks Arabic and German.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Secor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Secor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Secor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.