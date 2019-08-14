Dr. Chad Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Savage, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Savage, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Savage works at
Locations
YourChoice Direct Care1021 Karl Greimel Dr Ste 99, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 224-5300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Savage has been my primary care doctor for 14 years. He always takes the time to listen and thoroughly discuss concerns with me. He responds quickly to emails and phone calls. Very knowledgeable, caring physician...highly recommended!
About Dr. Chad Savage, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912977869
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.