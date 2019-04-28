Dr. Chad Rossitter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Rossitter, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Rossitter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They completed their fellowship with Methodist Hosp
Dr. Rossitter works at
Locations
Nephrology Center Of Excellence1110 Dr A C Terrence Blvd Ste 2, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-0675
Nephrology Center of Excellence927 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-0675
Total Health Clinic610 Guilbeau Rd Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 428-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Bunkie General Hospital
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
- Savoy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to conduct proper evaluation; much appreciated.
About Dr. Chad Rossitter, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp
- LSU-UMC
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossitter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossitter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossitter works at
Dr. Rossitter has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossitter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossitter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossitter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossitter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossitter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.