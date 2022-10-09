Dr. Chad Ritch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Ritch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Ritch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Ritch works at
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently had a Partial Nephrectomy by Dr. Ritch and his team. Wonderful communications and the best of care before, during and after surgery. I would recommend him and his team to anyone with kidney and/ or urology problems. You will not be disappointed!!!
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316106321
- UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
- Urology
Dr. Ritch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritch works at
Dr. Ritch has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Prostate Removal and Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.