Dr. Chad Reichard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Reichard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Reichard works at
Locations
1
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.8240 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 890-2000
2
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 890-2000
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
- 4 120 Avon Market Pl, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 890-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life.
About Dr. Chad Reichard, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Reichard works at
Dr. Reichard has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
