Overview

Dr. Chad Reichard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reichard works at Urology Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN, Houston, TX and Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.