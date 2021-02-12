See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Chad Reder, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chad Reder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Reder works at Valley Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Eye Institute
    1680 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Stye

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chad Reder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336138924
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Reder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reder has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

