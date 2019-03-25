Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prusmack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Prusmack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spinal Monitoring Services Inc10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 306, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6224
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Family Insurance
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prusmack?
He is able to take complicated medical information and break it down so it is easy to understand in non medical terms. He is patient, experienced and offers top care.
About Dr. Chad Prusmack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396844346
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prusmack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prusmack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prusmack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prusmack works at
Dr. Prusmack has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prusmack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prusmack speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Prusmack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prusmack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prusmack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prusmack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.