Dr. Chad Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
1
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Midtown2004 Hayes St Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2820Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center107 Glidepath Way, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (629) 219-7152Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Nashville356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2177Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 378-3348
5
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Cool Springs5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 592-2958
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Price recently performed shoulder surgery on me. He is a terrific doctor. Very knowledgeable, patient to answer all my questions, and very carefully explained options to me. Excellent follow up after surgery. Strongly recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Chad Price, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1619065869
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.