Overview

Dr. Chad Prather, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prather works at Sanova Dermatology in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.