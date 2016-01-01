Dr. Chad Pletnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pletnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Pletnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Pletnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pletnick works at
Locations
Oro Valley Pain Management12480 N Rancho Vistoso Blvd Ste 180, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 742-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chad Pletnick, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992829501
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- University of Arizona
- St Joseph Hosp & Med Ctr
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Wilkes University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pletnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pletnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pletnick works at
Dr. Pletnick has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pletnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pletnick speaks Spanish.
