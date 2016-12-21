Overview

Dr. Chad Peterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.



Dr. Peterson works at North Idaho Urology in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Sandpoint, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.