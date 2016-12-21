Dr. Chad Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Peterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Bonner General Hospital, Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
North Idaho Urology Pllc980 W Ironwood Dr Ste 104, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-0621
Kootenai Clinic Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy, and Audiology420 N Second Ave Ste 300, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Directions (208) 667-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Benewah Community Hospital
- Bonner General Hospital
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
was with me all the way through until the surgery had to be moved to a different city and then he referred me for a relatively seamless transition. i am also going back to him for followup
About Dr. Chad Peterson, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629284732
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
