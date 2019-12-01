Dr. Chad Perlyn is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Perlyn
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Perlyn is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Perlyn works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office Location3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 278-5951Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Center for Spinal Disorders, Aventura20295 NE 29th Pl Ste 300, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 278-5951
-
3
Pediatric Specialists of America- Orthopedics13400 SW 120th St, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 278-5951Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Nicklaus Children's Hospital Outpatient Center11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (305) 278-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perlyn was very professional and the surgery on my daughter came out with a minimal scar. His staff is super helpful.
About Dr. Chad Perlyn
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063531010
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Plastic Surgery and Craniofacial Fellow, St, John's Mercy Medical Center, St Louis, Mo
- Washington University School Of Medicine, Barnes Hospital and Saint Louis Children's Hospital, St Louis Missouri, Usa.
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlyn works at
Dr. Perlyn speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlyn.
