Dr. Chad Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.