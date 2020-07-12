Dr. Chad Olinger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Olinger, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Olinger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Dr. Olinger works at
Locations
-
1
Seasons Family Dental Care2215 Edgewood Rd SW Ste 1, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 Directions (319) 251-5188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olinger?
He was my dentist in Collierville TN and he’s the best dentist ever. If I have to travel to Edmonds to see him I will after the COVID Pandemic is over. Best hands on taking care of all your dental health.
About Dr. Chad Olinger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1811245004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olinger accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Olinger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Olinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olinger works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.