Overview

Dr. Chad Myeroff, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Myeroff works at TRIA Orthopedic Center Woodbury in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Scapular Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.