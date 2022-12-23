Overview

Dr. Chad Morgan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carthage, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Morgan works at Mercy Mccune-Brooks Spclty Clin in Carthage, MO with other offices in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.