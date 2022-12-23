Dr. Chad Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Morgan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Carthage, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Mccune-brooks Regional Hospital3125 Dr Russell Smith Way, Carthage, MO 64836 Directions (417) 359-2730Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jared Neuroscience Center3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 885-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr. Morgan and Heather (aka Dr. Heather) are one amazing team! I started having extremely bad back issues in 2017 and migraines since 1995. No one had been able to assist without much relief. Pain management was not much help, too many pain meds that didn't really help. I had already visited with doctors all over the country (Kansas City, Tulsa, Mayo Clinic, John's Hopkins) with no help. Pain management referred me to Dr. Morgan and we proceeded with surgery. Dr. Morgan did my neck first (5/2022), ACDF and within no time at all, the migraines have stopped! I have had a headache or migraine daily sine 1995! During my hospital stay, I told Dr. Morgan that the low back was next - he was all on board. When I went for my follow-up visits, we discussed it and decided at the 6 month follow-up, we would proceed. I had an ALIF surgery 12/2022, still recovering but I am seeing vast improvements. Dr. Morgan and Heather have a fantastic bed side manor. I have received phone calls from Dr. Morg
About Dr. Chad Morgan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013964493
Education & Certifications
- Complex Spinal Surgery Mayfield Clinic Cincinnati, Oh
- University of Cincinnati Medical School
- University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Washburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.