Dr. Chad Millet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Chad Millet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Millet works at Southern Orthopedic Specialists in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Orthopedic Specialists
    2731 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-6351
  2. 2
    Lmg LLC
    1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-6351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Chronic Pelvic Pain
McMurray's Test
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Very good visit. Great staff and md’s
    Gladys Banta — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Millet, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497747380
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
    Residency
    • Charity Hospital of Louisiana and Affiliated Louisiana State University Medical School Hospital and Clinics, New Orleans, LA, Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Millet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Millet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

