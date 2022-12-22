Dr. Chad Millet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Millet, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Millet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Orthopedic Specialists2731 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-6351
Lmg LLC1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 897-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit. Great staff and md’s
About Dr. Chad Millet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1497747380
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
- Charity Hospital of Louisiana and Affiliated Louisiana State University Medical School Hospital and Clinics, New Orleans, LA, Orthopaedic Surgery
- Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millet speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Millet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millet.
