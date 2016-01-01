Overview

Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Bon Secours Vein and Vascular Specialists in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.